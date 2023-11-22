On Shinde turf, Maratha quota leader asks CM to keep word

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday addressed the mega rally in Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s bastion and home town Thane and asked him to fulfil the promise of giving reservations to Maratha community. He even asked to withdraw the cases that has been registered against the Maratha protestors.

Patil is touring the state and meeting the Maratha community people to galvanise the movement and press the demand of Maratha reservations. Shinde reacted to Jarange Patil’s rally and said that this rally is not against him.

Shinde said that the government’s stand over Maratha reservations very clear. “We are committed to granting the reservations to Maratha community and are working towards that direction. It is the responsibility of the government to grant the reservation to Marathas. We want to give reservations that is sustainable,” he said.



