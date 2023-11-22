Home Nation

On Shinde turf, Maratha quota leader asks CM to keep word

Patil is touring the state and meeting the Maratha community people to galvanise the movement and press the demand of Maratha reservations.

Published: 22nd November 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj Jarange Patil

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday addressed the mega rally in Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s bastion and home town Thane and asked him to fulfil the promise of giving reservations to Maratha community. He even asked to withdraw the cases that has  been registered against the Maratha protestors.  

Patil is touring the state and meeting the Maratha community people to galvanise the movement and press the demand of Maratha reservations.  Shinde reacted to Jarange Patil’s rally and said that this rally is not against him. 

Shinde said that the government’s stand over Maratha reservations very clear. “We are committed to granting the reservations to Maratha community and are working towards  that direction. It is the responsibility of the government to grant the reservation to Marathas. We want to give reservations that is sustainable,” he said.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Jarange Patil Maharashtra Eknath Shinde reservations to Maratha community

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp