Provide financial aid to help farmers stop stubble-burning, SC asks states

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that states must “forget politics” when dealing with the air pollution issue. It also suggested that a complete subsidisation of baler machines and other financial aids should be offered to poor farmers to dissuade them from crop-residue burning, a major contributing factor to the worse air quality in the national capital.

A bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia, asked the states to apply their minds to stop the air pollution. During the hearing, the Punjab government informed the court that 984 cases have been lodged against land owners for crop-residue burning; environment compensation charge amounting to over Rs 2 crore has been imposed and recovery of about Rs 18 lakh has been made.

Delving into situations where small-scale farmers resort to stubble burning as an “easy measure”, the court noted that the farmers are being portrayed villains in the issue often, but they need help to stop resorting to this method.

Recommending a “complete subsidisation” of baler machines for such farmers, the court also suggested other financial aid for the machine operating costs. The stubble can be a useful byproduct and be sold to the state government, the court said.

‘Not villains’

Delving into situations where small-scale farmers resort to stubble burning as an “easy measure”, the supreme court bench noted that the farmers are being portrayed villains in the issue often, but they need help to stop resorting to this method.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that states must “forget politics” when dealing with the air pollution issue. It also suggested that a complete subsidisation of baler machines and other financial aids should be offered to poor farmers to dissuade them from crop-residue burning, a major contributing factor to the worse air quality in the national capital. A bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia, asked the states to apply their minds to stop the air pollution. During the hearing, the Punjab government informed the court that 984 cases have been lodged against land owners for crop-residue burning; environment compensation charge amounting to over Rs 2 crore has been imposed and recovery of about Rs 18 lakh has been made. Delving into situations where small-scale farmers resort to stubble burning as an “easy measure”, the court noted that the farmers are being portrayed villains in the issue often, but they need help to stop resorting to this method.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Recommending a “complete subsidisation” of baler machines for such farmers, the court also suggested other financial aid for the machine operating costs. The stubble can be a useful byproduct and be sold to the state government, the court said. ‘Not villains’ Delving into situations where small-scale farmers resort to stubble burning as an “easy measure”, the supreme court bench noted that the farmers are being portrayed villains in the issue often, but they need help to stop resorting to this method. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp