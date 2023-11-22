Raipur Diary: Singhdeo keeps his CM ambition alive

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Singhdeo keeps his CM ambition alive

Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo who contested from Ambikapur seat, while citing that the Congress has fought the Chhattisgarh elections under the joint leadership led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, said that his name has never been projected by the party for the CM post. He said that if the Congress gives him an opportunity to become the CM after retaining the power in Chhattisgarh, he will comply with that. The state leadership, however, cited Singhdeo’s view as personal, since the decision on the CM candidate is taken by the Congress legislature party and the high command finalises it.

Digital learning for kids at Nand Ghar

As many as 58 Nand Ghars, which are modern Anganwadi centres supported by Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco) and situated mostly in the rural areas, realise the early years of childhood as laying the foundation for a child’s future. Nand Ghar imparts a best-in-class learning experience through interactive models including digital learning and paintings. Such centres have enhanced the attendance levels, learning abilities and school readiness for thousands of children empowering young lives with supporting environment in the financial years of rural Korba.

Paddy growers wait for new government

With both the Congress and the BJP promising higher minimum support price per quintal purchase at Rs 3,200 (Congress) and Rs 3,100 (BJP) in their manifestoes, the farmers are awaiting the formation of the new government. Poor attendance of the registered farmers to sell their paddy was witnessed at various mandis across the state. Paddy procurement remains a major political issue in Chhattisgarh, which is cited as the ‘rice bowl’. Congress has further promised that all farm loans will be waived off. The paddy procurement exercise has already begun in the state from November in the ongoing Kharif season and the process will continue till January 31 next year.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Singhdeo keeps his CM ambition alive Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo who contested from Ambikapur seat, while citing that the Congress has fought the Chhattisgarh elections under the joint leadership led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, said that his name has never been projected by the party for the CM post. He said that if the Congress gives him an opportunity to become the CM after retaining the power in Chhattisgarh, he will comply with that. The state leadership, however, cited Singhdeo’s view as personal, since the decision on the CM candidate is taken by the Congress legislature party and the high command finalises it. Digital learning for kids at Nand Ghar As many as 58 Nand Ghars, which are modern Anganwadi centres supported by Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco) and situated mostly in the rural areas, realise the early years of childhood as laying the foundation for a child’s future. Nand Ghar imparts a best-in-class learning experience through interactive models including digital learning and paintings. Such centres have enhanced the attendance levels, learning abilities and school readiness for thousands of children empowering young lives with supporting environment in the financial years of rural Korba. Paddy growers wait for new government With both the Congress and the BJP promising higher minimum support price per quintal purchase at Rs 3,200 (Congress) and Rs 3,100 (BJP) in their manifestoes, the farmers are awaiting the formation of the new government. Poor attendance of the registered farmers to sell their paddy was witnessed at various mandis across the state. Paddy procurement remains a major political issue in Chhattisgarh, which is cited as the ‘rice bowl’. Congress has further promised that all farm loans will be waived off. The paddy procurement exercise has already begun in the state from November in the ongoing Kharif season and the process will continue till January 31 next year. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ejaz Kaiser Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp