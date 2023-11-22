Home Nation

Three linked to Pakistan-based terror module, held: Punjab Police

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under UAPA cases," DGP Yadav said in his post on X.

Published: 22nd November 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH:  The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested three people allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based terror module.

Eight weapons and 30 cartridges were recovered from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda has arrested 3 persons linked to #ISI-controlled #Pak-based terror module.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under UAPA cases," Yadav said in his post on X.

"Recovery: 8 weapons, 9 Magazines & 30 Live Cartridges. FIR registered at PS Cantt Bathinda, Further investigations are ongoing for unveiling forward & backward linkages," Yadav added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp