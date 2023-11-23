16-year-old stabs teen 60 times in Delhi; seen dancing in between attacks

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old strangled to death another teen, then went on a merciless stabbing spree of more than 60 times and did a jig while carrying out the horrific act of violence in Northeast Delhi’s Welcome area. The sheer brutality of the incident has sent shockwaves across the city.

The accused kept on stabbing the victim for around three minutes before breaking into dance as the blood-soaked body was lying next to his feet. The motive was a theft of Rs 350 for having biryani.

The grisly crime was caught on a CCTV camera and went viral on social media. In the gut-wrenching 143-second video clip, the accused could be seen first dragging the victim on the street, probably dead by then. As soon as he put the body in the middle of a narrow lane, the accused began stabbing him repeatedly.

After almost a minute, the accused kicked the victim’s face multiple times and erupted in joy. He then danced on the street, even as the body was lying.DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the horrific incident happened around 11.15 pm on Tuesday at street No 18, Idgah Road, Janta Mazdoor Colony in the Welcome area.

“The accused was identified after scanning CCTV footage and arrested on Wednesday. In fact, he was picked up not far away from the crime spot while having food along with his friends. He had allegedly stolen Rs 350 from the victim. We have recovered the same amount from the possession of the accused,” the DCP told this newspaper.

According to another police officer, the accused is a part of a gang of three-four people and was also involved in another murder case last year where he along with his aides killed a man for just Rs 100.

‘Try accused as adult, not minor’

The police are planning to request the court that the accused should be tried as an adult and not as a juvenile. “The case falls under rarest of rare category and we will request the court to try the accused as an adult,” a top Delhi Police officer said.

