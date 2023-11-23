2 Army officers among 4 killed in encounter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four Army personnel, including two captains, were killed during a gunfight with a group of militants in Kalakote forest area in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Two others were injured, officials said.

The encounter took place during a joint operation of the Army and police in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Kalalkote- Gulabgarh forest area of Rajouri in the morning. The joint team was deployed after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of militants there. A security official said the troops came under heavy fire.

“The militants fired from the automatic weapons. The fire was returned, triggering an encounter,” he said. Additional troops have been rushed to the forest area to tighten the siege and prevent the militants from escaping. Helicopters, quadcopters with night vision, drones, and sniffer dogs have been deployed to track down the militants.

“The Special Forces, who have been air dropped in the forest area, are also assisting the troops in the ongoing operation against the militants,” the security official said. Sources said a group of three to four heavily armed militants are believed to be trapped in the gunfight. “The gunfight was going on when reports last poured in,” they said.

An Army spokesperson said contact was established with the terrorists on Wednesday and intense fight ensued. “The terrorists have been injured and surrounded. Operations are in progress amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by our bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of the Army,” he said.

