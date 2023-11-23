After Noida, Ghaziabad to be equipped with Intelligent Traffic Management System 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After Noida, Yogi Adityanath Government is gearing up to implement the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in another district of NCR– Ghaziabad.

The move is part of the Uttar Pradesh government's smart city scheme which would ensure a seamless travelling experience to commuters.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has already initiated the process of developing a network of integrated CCTV cameras in the city through the upgradation of the existing ones and installation of new cameras with a view to making traffic monitoring and operation smart.

Once completed, the exercise will strengthen the video management system (VMS) of Ghaziabad city, which will help in monitoring and controlling emergency traffic situations as well as crime through effective surveillance. The process of appointing a Master System Integrator for the operation and coordination of all these works has also been initiated.

The UP Government has prepared a detailed action plan to implement the system in all major cities of the state.

Moreover, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has invited applications for the appointment of Master System Integrator through RPF. The work allocation process will be completed through an e-tender and the agency which to be given the responsibility of Master System Integrator will have to develop a VMS with live footage assessment and storage capacity of more than 500 integrated CCTV cameras in the city.

Integrators will also be selected on the basis of various parameters and they will be allotted the work only after passing through the evaluation process and completing several targets including working prototypes.

In the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), the timing of red/green lights is automatically set according to the pressure of vehicles on red lights through high-definition cameras including CCTV in cities.

Through the Red Light Violation Detection Camera, the traffic police sitting in the Command Control Room can also keep an eye on those drivers who jump the red light.

Apart from capturing the images of such people, this camera automatically issues the challan on the basis of the vehicle number. Through this, challan action can be easily taken even against drivers without helmets and seat belts.

ITMS not only helps in traffic management but also helps in maintaining law and order. It can be immensely helpful to the police force in nabbing criminals.

With the help of surveillance cameras installed on roads, the police can easily identify suspects while sitting at the Command Center and arrest them after tracing their locations.

Apart from this, in case of any emergency, the situation can be assessed on the basis of the live footage obtained, surveillance of the concerned area can be done and appropriate action taken to tackle it.

