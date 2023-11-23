After Rahul, Priyanka takes a swipe at PM

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘Panauti’ in an election rally in Rajasthan, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took the PM to task over his trip for the World Cup.

She slammed Modi for seeking publicity through World Cup cricket and questioned why the PM is unable to visit Manipur, which has been burning for the past seven months. Addressing a rally in Shahpura in Jaipur district on Wednesday, Priyanka claimed PM Modi went to Ahmedabad to watch a cricket match, hoping to claim a bit of credit if India won. He, however, did not visit the violence-hit Manipur as there was a crisis, Priyanka said, adding that Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence for nearly seven months but the Prime Minister did not go there.

“In the recent world cup, our team reached the final with their hard work... Modi ji reached there so he might also get a bit of credit if the team wins,” she said, adding the Prime Minister would go to a place if there is pride and honour, but stays away from all crisis situations. She wondered when the PM can so quickly go for a cricket event, why he cannot go to try and help people in the country who are facing major problems.

On the Congress side, Rahul Gandhi also campaigned for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan to be held on November 25. In his rallies, Rahul targeted three ways in which Modi and the BJP dispensation are looting the country. He claimed that PM Modi distracts people, Home Minister Amit Shah scares people, while capitalist cronies such as Adani come and quietly steal people’s money from their pockets.

