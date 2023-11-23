Amid technical hurdles, 41 workers to spend twelfth night in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Rescue operations are underway on a war footing amid uncertainty and hurdles in opening a portion of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel to create a safe passage for the 41 workers trapped there in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district for the past 12 days.

Drilling has been stopped for the time being due to the shaking of the base of the Auger drill machine. Secretary Neeraj Khairwal said, "The work of strengthening the base is going on. As soon as it is smooth, the drilling will be resumed. The campaign is likely to be successful by noon."

According to an official source, "The machine was a bit dislocated due to heavy jerks during operation as a result of pipe load during drilling. Now the base of the machine is being strengthened. There is no obstacle in front of the machine at the moment."

Colonel Deepak Patil, who is in charge of the rescue operation at Silkyara, told TNIE, "Now, using the CTA bolts, the machine is being lowered onto the ground, after which the Auger machine will be brought out. After this, manual tools will be used for digging and steel cutting will be done inside."

On Wednesday night, there was hope that after three hours of drilling, the rescue workers would reach the 41 labourers, but on Thursday, the Auger machine had to be stopped again after hitting a metal shaft.

With a strong sense of hope that they will soon be rescued from their 'accidental confinement', the stranded labourers received counseling from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the tunnel entrance on Thursday. Their fellow workers and a psychiatrist outside the tunnel also provided regular support and counseling to the trapped workers.

During the Chief Minister's interaction with the trapped labourers at the tunnel, psychiatrist Dr Rohit Gondwal, who was present, spoke in detail with labourers Saba Ahmed and Gabbar Singh Negi. "I did see symptoms of anxiety disorder in the workers, but at the moment, the chances of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are low," Dr Gondwal said, adding, "Psychiatry and psychology will be understood only after observing the facial expressions of the workers."

The labourers stuck in the tunnel are using the Ocean Technology System to communicate with their families, officials and psychiatrists at regular intervals.

On the other hand, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, member of the National Disaster Management Authority, said, "It is a challenging task, it puts psychological pressure on the rescue workers. In this situation, both the trapped staff and the rescue team are in danger. We have to take care of the safety of both."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has cancelled all his programmes and has taken charge of monitoring the rescue operation in Uttarkashi.

