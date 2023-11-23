Home Nation

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

The area was cordoned off overnight with the induction of additional security forces to ensure that terrorists engaged in the encounter do not escape from the area, which is highly forested.

Published: 23rd November 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Army personnel and locals carry the body of an army officer near the site of an encounter with terrorists at Kalakote area, in Rajouri district. (Photo | PTI)

Army personnel and locals carry the body of an army officer near the site of an encounter with terrorists at Kalakote area, in Rajouri district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAJOURI: A fresh exchange of fire took place on Thursday between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, where four Army personnel were killed and two others were injured in an encounter, officials said The fresh firing resumed this morning after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal belt, officials said.

The area was cordoned off overnight with the induction of additional security forces to ensure that terrorists engaged in the encounter do not escape from the area, which is highly forested, they said.

The treacherous terrain of Reasi-Rajouri-Poonch coupled with limited road connectivity is posing a difficulty in carrying out the operation, they said.

"Isolated dhoks (huts made of mud) in villages nestled in the mountains make the civilian population, particularly women and children, vulnerable to terrorists", an officer said.

The encounter broke out in Bajimaal area following a cordon-and-search operation on Wednesday.

Two captains were among four security personnel killed in the encounter.

A major and another jawan suffered injuries in the encounter, they said, adding the injured have been shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps of the Army said based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in Kalakote area of Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri on Sunday.

"Contact established on 22 November and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own brave hearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of Indian Army," it said.

The latest encounter in Rajouri comes close on the heels of another gunfight in Behrote in Budhal area on November 17, in which one terrorist was killed.

Two earlier ambushes in Mendhar area of Poonch and Kandi forest of Rajouri on April 20 and May 5 respectively had claimed the lives of 10 soldiers.

According to officials, 46 deaths have been recorded in terrorism-related incidents in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and nearby Reasi district since January this year.

While 23 people, including seven terrorists and nine security personnel, were killed in Rajouri, 15 terrorists and five security personnel have been killed in Poonch district.

Three terrorists were killed in Reasi district

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajouri Shooting encounter Militants Indoan army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp