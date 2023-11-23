Mumbai Diary: BJP may ask Shinde to change MPs in ’24 polls

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

BJP may ask Shinde to change MPs in ’24 polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena will not be allowed to field all sitting Lok Sabha MPs that belong to their factions. There is high anti-incumbency against the five sitting Lok Sabha MPs of Shinde-led Shiv Sena factions. The BJP will ask the CM to replace them otherwise, the party will field their own candidates in these constituencies. The party also planned to get three to four seats from the Shinde factions and field the BJP candidates to ensure the victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Madhuri Dixit to contest on BJP ticket?

The BJP is looking for a Bollywood face in Mumbai North. The party is trying hard to pursue either erstwhile Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit or Canadian turned Indian actor Akshay Kumar to field in Mumbai North Central constituency for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP top leadership has decided to replace the incumbent BJP Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan as they are not happy with her performance as parliamentarian.

Vikhe-Patil succeeds in what Shinde failed

Revenue minister Radharkrishna Vikhe-Patil is number four minister in terms of hierarchy in the Eknath Shinde cabinet, yet he was successful to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘Jal Poojan’ of a small dam, Nilwande, in Shirdi. On the other hand, the CM, despite his repeated attempts, has failed to persuade PM Modi to inaugurate the Metro service connecting Belapur to Kharghar. The buzz in the political circle is that Shinde has been fast losing grip in Delhi. Therefore, the urban development department led by him could inaugurate the metro train service after a delay of six months. Similar is the situation for the local train service between Seawood and Kharkopar. The project is ready, yet the inauguration has been delayed.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BJP may ask Shinde to change MPs in ’24 polls Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena will not be allowed to field all sitting Lok Sabha MPs that belong to their factions. There is high anti-incumbency against the five sitting Lok Sabha MPs of Shinde-led Shiv Sena factions. The BJP will ask the CM to replace them otherwise, the party will field their own candidates in these constituencies. The party also planned to get three to four seats from the Shinde factions and field the BJP candidates to ensure the victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Madhuri Dixit to contest on BJP ticket? The BJP is looking for a Bollywood face in Mumbai North. The party is trying hard to pursue either erstwhile Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit or Canadian turned Indian actor Akshay Kumar to field in Mumbai North Central constituency for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP top leadership has decided to replace the incumbent BJP Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan as they are not happy with her performance as parliamentarian. Vikhe-Patil succeeds in what Shinde failed Revenue minister Radharkrishna Vikhe-Patil is number four minister in terms of hierarchy in the Eknath Shinde cabinet, yet he was successful to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘Jal Poojan’ of a small dam, Nilwande, in Shirdi. On the other hand, the CM, despite his repeated attempts, has failed to persuade PM Modi to inaugurate the Metro service connecting Belapur to Kharghar. The buzz in the political circle is that Shinde has been fast losing grip in Delhi. Therefore, the urban development department led by him could inaugurate the metro train service after a delay of six months. Similar is the situation for the local train service between Seawood and Kharkopar. The project is ready, yet the inauguration has been delayed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sudhir Suryawanshi Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp