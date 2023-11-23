Home Nation

NIA raids on 14 locations in Punjab, Haryana dists

Published: 23rd November 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at 14 locations in Punjab and Haryana as part of its continuing investigations into the attacks on the Consulate General of India at San Francisco in the US in March this year by Khalistani elements.

Sources said the NIA teams raided different places in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Moga, Patiala, Gurdaspur and SAS Nagar districts in Punjab. In Haryana, they searched a few premises in Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts. The teams seized digital data on the accused persons, along with other incriminating documents.

On September 21, the NIA had released photos of 10 suspects in the attack on the San Francisco mission and crowd sourced information about them. The probe agency has already identified certain individuals who were part of the plot.

They include both Indian and foreign nationals. On the intervening night of March 18 and 19 this year, some pro-Khalistan entities trespassed into the San Francisco mission and tried to burn it down.

On the same day, slogan-shouting Khalistani supporters broke through the mission’s makeshift security barriers, put up two so-called Khalistani flags in the Consulate premises and damaged the building besides assaulting officials.

