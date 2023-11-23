Senior doctor among 4 J&K officials sacked for ‘anti-national’ activities 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sacked four government employees, including a senior doctor, who is also president of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), a teacher and a policeman, for their alleged anti-national and terror links in the Union Territory, officials said.

The four terminated employees have been identified as Assistant Professor (Medicine) at SMHS Hospital, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan; police constable Abdul Majeed Bhat; laboratory bearer in Higher Education Department Abdul Salam Rather and teacher in Education Department Farooq Ahmad Mir from Kupwara.

The order said that Lt Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of three employees and accordingly dismissed the four employees with immediate effect.

Under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2), the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the state.

In three years, the Lt Governor administration has invoked Article 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution to sack over 50 employees for their alleged anti-national activities. Former J&K Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said that all these orders will be revisited once there is a change in government in J&K.

More than 50 employees sacked in last 3 years

In three years, over 50 employees have been sacked for alleged anti-national activities. The four sacked on Wednesday were Assistant Professor (Medicine) at SMHS Hospital, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan; police constable Abdul Majeed Bhat; Higher Education Department’s Abdul Salam Rather and teacher in Education Department Farooq Ahmad Mir.

Will revisit order if we come to power: Omar

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said all these orders will be revisited once there is a change in government in J&K. “J&K admin has created an abysmal record of sorts by dismissing more employees than recruiting new ones. Snatching the livelihood of Kashmiris on false trivial grounds isn’t just collective punishment,” said former CM Mehbooba Mufti.

