Take a pledge: Support BJP to get water from borewell in MP village

Local tehsildar Dilip Daroga went to the concerned village and got the encroachment around the bore-well (a boundary wall) removed on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four days after the November 17 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, women from scheduled caste families in a village in Mungaoli constituency of Ashok Nagar district have alleged that they are denied water from a government-built bore well unless they swear they have voted for the BJP.

The women said that dominant OBC caste members who control and operate the government-owned bore-well in the Nayakheda village are allowing them water only after they swear that they have voted for the BJP.

“They (people who operate and control the motor in the bore-well) are asking us to first swear whether we’ve voted for the lotus symbol in the elections or not. Saying yes will render us water, while a no will see those people switch off the motor and drive us away,” Nayakheda village dweller Shyam Bai said.

Other SC category women, including a young girl, alleged, “As we’re not being easily rendered the water from the bore-well, many of us have shifted family members, particularly elders and children to our relatives’ houses in adjoining Chanderi assembly segment of Ashok Nagar district. Not getting clean water from the concerned bore-well is leaving us with two options, either to rely on another well containing dirty water or else shift our kin to relatives’ houses in other villages.”

The local BJP MLA and the ruling party candidate Brajendra Singh Yadav – who is also the minister of state for public health engineering – told a news channel on the matter, “I don’t understand why such a thing is happening after the election. That is a government bore-well. Not one, but four bores were done in the concerned village. Those bores were done to provide water to everyone.”

Acting in the matter, a government team led by local tehsildar Dilip Daroga went to the concerned village and got the encroachment around the bore-well (a boundary wall) removed on Wednesday. “The boundary wall built around the government bore-well by some private people has been removed.”

