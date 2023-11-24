Home Nation

After 21-month detention, J&K journalist freed 

Jammu and Kashmir High Court granted bail to Fahad on November 17 in the alleged seditious article case filed against him by J&K Police's State Investigation Agency.

Journalist Fahad Shah

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Kashmiri journalist and editor of a news portal and news magazine ‘The Kashmir Walla’ Fahad Shah was released from detention after 21 months and reached his home in Srinagar on Thursday after being granted bail by J&K High Court last week. 

Jammu and Kashmir High Court granted bail to Fahad on November 17 in the alleged seditious article case filed against him by J&K Police’s State Investigation Agency. Fahad (34) was arrested on February 4, 2022 under UAPA for alleged wrong reporting about an encounter in Pulwama on January 30 in which four Jaish militants including a top commander Zahid Wani and a Pakistani militant were killed.

The HC quashed charges such as terror conspiracy and waging war against the country of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and assertions prejudicial to national-integration. He, however, will face trial under Section 13 (abetting unlawful activities) of the UAPA. 

