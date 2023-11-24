Ahmedabad Diary: Gujarat Congress workers up in arms

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Gujarat Congress workers up in arms

Gujarat Congress seems to be failing to keep its house in order as former MLA from Gujarat’s Bayad constituency Jasubhai Patel has claimed that several party workers have reached neighbouring poll-bound Rajasthan’s Kekri constituency to ensure the defeat of former Rajasthan health minister and party candidate Raghu Sharma. According to Patel, workers hold Sharma responsible for the miserable defeat of the party in the 2022 Assembly elections as he was the Gujarat in-charge. Patel alleged that the party’s interest was compromised during the ticket distribution.

Union minister upset as senior officers skip event

Union Minister for Communications Devusinh Chauhan was left red-faced when Narmada’s district collector, district development officer and district rural development agency gave a miss to an event where he was the chief guest. While addressing the people during the event–Devaratta Yatra–at Tankari village, he came down heavily over the absent officers by saying, “Senior officers believe they are above rules, why is that? We are a democracy, not a monarchy. We visit people and listen to their issues. If elected representatives don’t, it will not serve any purpose”

Cong, BJP in war of words over tribal funds

Allegations and counter-allegations flew thick and fast in the tribal belt of central Gujarat between BJP and Congress over the use of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) fund for the development of the tribals. Ramsinh Rathva, chairman of TRIFED and former member of the Lok Sabha, countering Congress leader Arjunsinh Rathva’s allegation that as chairman of TRIFED Ramsinh has not done any development work in the tribal belt, claimed that the Arjunsinh is “misleading the tribals with half-baked facts and figures” and it is his old habit. Moreover, Ramsinh asked Arjunsinh to “come out with facts or stop the deceiving campaign against him”.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

