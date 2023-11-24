Home Nation

Ahmedabad Diary: Gujarat Congress workers up in arms

We are a democracy, not a monarchy. We visit people and listen to their issues. If elected representatives don’t, it will not serve any purpose”

Published: 24th November 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jasubhai Patel

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

Gujarat Congress workers up in arms
Gujarat Congress seems to be failing to keep its house in order as former MLA from Gujarat’s Bayad constituency Jasubhai Patel has claimed that several party workers have reached neighbouring poll-bound Rajasthan’s Kekri constituency to ensure the defeat of former Rajasthan health minister and party candidate Raghu Sharma. According to Patel, workers hold Sharma responsible for the miserable defeat of the party in the 2022 Assembly elections as he was the Gujarat in-charge. Patel alleged that the party’s interest was compromised during the ticket distribution.

Union minister upset as senior officers skip event
Union Minister for Communications Devusinh Chauhan was left red-faced when Narmada’s district collector, district development officer and district rural development agency gave a miss to an event where he was the chief guest. While addressing the people during the event–Devaratta Yatra–at Tankari village, he came down heavily over the absent officers by saying, “Senior officers believe they are above rules, why is that? We are a democracy, not a monarchy. We visit people and listen to their issues. If elected representatives don’t, it will not serve any purpose”

Cong, BJP in war of words over tribal funds
Allegations and counter-allegations flew thick and fast in the tribal belt of central Gujarat between BJP and Congress over the use of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) fund for the development of the tribals. Ramsinh Rathva, chairman of TRIFED and former member of the Lok Sabha, countering Congress leader Arjunsinh Rathva’s allegation that as chairman of TRIFED Ramsinh has not done any development work in the tribal belt, claimed that the Arjunsinh is “misleading the tribals with half-baked facts and figures” and it is his old habit. Moreover, Ramsinh asked Arjunsinh to “come out with facts or stop the deceiving campaign against him”. 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasubhai Patel Congress Bayad constituency Devusinh Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp