Automated traffic management system in Ghaziabad to ease commuters’ woes

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to implement an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS)—a smart system based on automated traffic lights—in Ghaziabad, another district of the NCR.The move is part of a smart city scheme to ensure a seamless travelling experience for commuters.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) has initiated the process of developing a network of integrated CCTV cameras in the city through the upgradation of the existing ones and installation of new. Once completed, the exercise will strengthen the video management system (VMS) of Ghaziabad city, which will help in monitoring and controlling emergency traffic situations as well as crime through effective surveillance.

Moreover, the GMC has invited applications for the Master System Integrator— a control system enabled with live footage assessment with more than 500 integrated CCTV cameras.In the ITMS, the timing of the red-green light is automatically set according to the density of vehicles accessed through the high-definition cameras including the CCTV.

It helps the traffic police at the command control room keep an eye on those who jump a red light or violate traffic rules. Apart from capturing the images, the system automatically issues the challan on the basis of the vehicle number. The system can also identify those plying without helmets or seat belts.The ITMS has helped in traffic management and maintaining law and order, an official said.

It is also useful to the police in nabbing the criminals as with the surveillance cameras installed on roads, the police can easily identify suspects while at the command center and nab them after tracing their locations.Moreover, in case of any emergency, the situation can be assessed on the basis of the live footage and the surveillance of the area can be done.

