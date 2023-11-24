Cold wave hits Kashmir, Srinagar records 0.9 degrees Celsius

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The mercury rose above freezing point at most places in Kashmir last night as residents got respite from cold and fog, officials said on Friday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.9 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the minimum temperature stayed above freezing point in the city for the first time in five days.

Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kokernag, Kulgam and Kupwara also recorded minimum temperatures between zero degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir Anantnag district was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Shopian where mercury settled at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman attributed the rise in minimum temperature last night to the arrival of a western disturbance that is expected to affect the system.

The rise in temperature has resulted in a reduction in early morning fog.

