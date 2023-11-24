Home Nation

Cold wave hits Kashmir, Srinagar records 0.9 degrees Celsius

Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius.

Published: 24th November 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Cold wave hits Kashmir, Srinagar records 0.9 degrees Celsius

Cyclists cross a road amid dense fog, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The mercury rose above freezing point at most places in Kashmir last night as residents got respite from cold and fog, officials said on Friday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.9 degrees  Celsius, the officials said.

They said the minimum temperature stayed above freezing point in the city for the first time in five days.

Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kokernag, Kulgam and Kupwara also recorded minimum temperatures between zero degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir Anantnag district was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Shopian where mercury settled at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman attributed the rise in minimum temperature last night to the arrival of a western disturbance that is expected to affect the system.

The rise in temperature has resulted in a reduction in early morning fog.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
srinagar cold wave kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp