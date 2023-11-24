FIR registered against News Tamil 24*7 crime reporter, five others in Chennai pub harassment case 

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Days after a few women were chased, harassed and morally policed by some Tamil news outlets outside a Chennai pub, the city police registered an FIR report against five persons including News Tamil 24*7 crime beat reporter Sudharsan on November 19.

The case has been registered under various sections of the IPC including 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 294(b) (obscenity), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman), and section 4 of the TNPWH Act.

“While taking the videographs, a few unknown persons uttered abusive, denigrating and obscene remarks against the women coming out of the bar, which were aired later on various channels,” read the press release issued by the Chennai police.

Chennai police received two complaints in connection with the incident that happened on World Cup night. One complaint was from a woman who was chased by the media camerapersons and another was filed by a man who had visited the pub with his wife who alleged that he created a ruckus and tried to grope his wife, reported TheNewsMinute.

The incident happened as a result of a scuffle between a group of drunk men and the pub staff. After the drunk men were denied entry into the pub as they arrived near closing time, an argument broke out between the pub management and the men.

When the pub management called the police, the men called a friend in the media. The incident was misreported as a police raid and channels focused largely on shaming the women for their attire and for drinking.

Not only was the incident misreported, but women at the bar were sexually harassed, shamed and hounded by the camerapersons of Thanthi TV, Polimer News and News Tamil 24*7, operating in paparazzi style.

