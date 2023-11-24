Home Nation

Gehlot made jobs disappear by magic, to face defeat: Shah

Shah also cornered the Gehlot government on the problems of farmers, saying that the land of more than 19,000 farmers was auctioned in the state. “

Published: 24th November 2023

Amit Shah with candidate Vishvaraj Singh Mewar in Nathdwara, Rajsamand | pti

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Rajasthan. He attacked the Gehlot government over corruption, exam paper leaks, appeasement politics, and atrocities against women.

“When I came to Rajasthan, some leaders said that ‘you need to think carefully and make strategies; Gehlot is a magician as he made jobs disappear by magic.’ But now, the public is going to make the Congress government disappear on December 3 by becoming a magician,” Shah said.

In a presser in Jaipur on Thursday, the home minister said that women and Dalits were unsafe in the state. “In five years, cases have been registered against more than 2 lakh women, more than 35,000 rape incidents have taken place, and 19 rape cases are being reported every day. Rajasthan alone accounts for 22% of the total rape cases across the country. This is the reason why women of Rajasthan are seen united against the Gehlot government,” he said.

Shah also cornered the Gehlot government on the problems of farmers, saying that the land of more than 19,000 farmers was auctioned in the state. “The Gehlot government, which came with the promise of a loan waiver for farmers, could not waive the loans of even 5% of farmers in five years. Dozens of farmers have committed suicide in the state,” he alleged.

Attacking the Gehlot government over corruption, he referred to the ‘Red Diary.’ “It has never happened in the history of independent India that Rs 2,35,00,000 cash and 1 kg gold were found in the cupboard of the ministry’s vault. No one has ever seen such an attitude towards corruption,” said the home minister.

