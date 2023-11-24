Home Nation

In matrilineal Meghalaya, NPP names women candidates for both Lok Sabha seats

Deputy Chief Minister and NPP state president Prestone Tynsong declared that Ampareen Lyngdoh, a minister in the state, would contest from Shillong and sitting MP Agatha Sangma from Tura.

GUWAHATI: In matrilineal Meghalaya, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has decided to field two women from the state’s two seats in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Deputy Chief Minister and NPP state president Prestone Tynsong on Friday declared that Ampareen Lyngdoh, a minister in the state, would contest from the Shillong seat and sitting MP Agatha Sangma from the Tura seat.

He said NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma approved the list of candidates.

“We had five to six aspirants in each seat. The party’s election committee recommended the names of the two candidates after assessing everything upto the polling booth level,” Tynsong said.

The BJP, United Democratic Party, Hill State People’s Democratic Party and People’s Democratic Front are constituents of the government. Tynsong sought their support for the two NPP candidates.

Without citing any reasons, he told The New Indian Express that the NPP decided to go it alone in the polls.

Agatha is the sister of the CM and daughter of former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma. The Tura Lok Sabha seat has been held by the Sangma family since 1991.

Ampareen had risen the ranks in the Congress until switching her loyalty to the NPP in December last year. After she had won the Assembly elections earlier this year from her pet East Shillong seat, she was inducted into the ministry.

The Shillong parliamentary seat is currently held by Congress’ state chief Vincent H Pala.

Ampareen expressed happiness that the NPP has fielded her in the Lok Sabha polls.

“I’m happy to accept this candidature. I was not prepared for this offer but I will step up to the challenge. I hope my people will support me and will work hard to emerge successful,” she told The New Indian Express.

Recently, she stated that she would rise to the challenge, if fielded. She also said that she had never shied away from any challenge.

