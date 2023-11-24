Safety net: C’garh forest dept plans to cover open wells to protect animals

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a first, the Chhattisgarh forest department has initiated a move to ensure covering all open wells located in and around the forested terrain to protect wild animals from getting killed or maimed.

In India, hundreds of wild animals, including leopard, jackal, civet, wolf, jungle cat, hyenas, elephant calves and bears, die every year after falling into such open wells.

Several animals sustained enduring disabilities to an extent that they are unfit to be released back into the wild and have to be kept either at a rescue centre or zoo as they cannot fend for themselves.

The decision by the state forest department has been taken in the context of an advisory by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) asking chief wildlife wardens of all states and Union Territories last year to cover the open wells while stressing the need for the protection of wildlife and construct safety walls. The CEO of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) has written to all chief conservators of forests, forest conservators and DFOs to initiate plans to cover such wells as a safety measure.

“Open wells in and around forests may prove to be a hazard to vulnerable wildlife. Animals suffer serious injuries if they fall into it. The rescue and treatment process in such instances become too cumbersome. So it is essential to safeguard the wildlife by covering all such open wells and necessary action be initiated,” said an official circular of the forest department.

The required budgetary demand for the works related to cover the open wells are to be raised under Annual Plan Operation of the CAMPA.

