Tallest rly bridge in Manipur nears completion

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The construction work of world’s tallest railway bridge is nearing completion in Manipur, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said. The Noney Bridge, considered an engineering marvel, is being constructed at a height of 141 metres. It is an integral part of the 111 km Jiribam-Imphal railway project.

The construction of the railway project involves multiple tunnels that measure a total of 61.32 km. The project will have 11 major bridges and 137 minor bridges. “The Jiribam-Imphal new railway line project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the north-eastern region. The work is at an advanced stage and is nearing completion,” NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said. According to the latest progress card, 80 per cent of the work has been completed.

“Once completed, the bridge will be a testament to human ingenuity and engineering prowess as the sheer magnitude of the structure will be awe-inspiring, symbolising a commitment to overcoming geographical challenges to ensure seamless rail connectivity,” De said. Not only connectivity, but the completion of the Noney Bridge and the Jiribam-Imphal railway line project is poised to spur economic development in Manipur and the surrounding regions, he said.

“The efficient transportation of goods and passengers via rail will reduce costs, enhance trade and encourage investment in industries and infrastructure. Additionally, it is likely to create new job opportunities and contribute to the overall prosperity of the region,” De said.

He also said that it will serve as a vital artery in the larger plan to integrate the northeastern states with the rest of the country with improved connectivity and is expected to boost trade, tourism and people-to-people interactions, fostering a sense of unity and inclusion.

He added that the constructing of new railway lines to connect the capitals of all states in the Northeast is going on under the capital connectivity project. “The Jiribam-Imphal railway line project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the northeastern region. Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards transformation of the states in the Northeast by executing several new railway line projects and the Jiribam-Imphal connectivity project plays a vital role in the overall scenario,” De said.

The piers of the Noney Bridge, which are specially designed, are being constructed using hydraulic augers. In June last year, at least 14 persons were killed after a massive landslide flattened a railway construction camp in the Noney district. The victims were asleep in their camp when virtually a hill came crashing down on the camp, set up for the Jiribam-Imphal railway line project. National Highway 37 connects Jiribam with Imphal.

The road distance between the two places is around 220 km and it takes about 10 to 12 hours to reach from one place to the other. Not only the condition of the road is bad, landslides too occur often on the stretch, mostly during the monsoon season. The region records frequent rainfall from April to October. There is also the problem of insurgency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUWAHATI: The construction work of world’s tallest railway bridge is nearing completion in Manipur, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said. The Noney Bridge, considered an engineering marvel, is being constructed at a height of 141 metres. It is an integral part of the 111 km Jiribam-Imphal railway project. The construction of the railway project involves multiple tunnels that measure a total of 61.32 km. The project will have 11 major bridges and 137 minor bridges. “The Jiribam-Imphal new railway line project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the north-eastern region. The work is at an advanced stage and is nearing completion,” NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said. According to the latest progress card, 80 per cent of the work has been completed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Once completed, the bridge will be a testament to human ingenuity and engineering prowess as the sheer magnitude of the structure will be awe-inspiring, symbolising a commitment to overcoming geographical challenges to ensure seamless rail connectivity,” De said. Not only connectivity, but the completion of the Noney Bridge and the Jiribam-Imphal railway line project is poised to spur economic development in Manipur and the surrounding regions, he said. “The efficient transportation of goods and passengers via rail will reduce costs, enhance trade and encourage investment in industries and infrastructure. Additionally, it is likely to create new job opportunities and contribute to the overall prosperity of the region,” De said. He also said that it will serve as a vital artery in the larger plan to integrate the northeastern states with the rest of the country with improved connectivity and is expected to boost trade, tourism and people-to-people interactions, fostering a sense of unity and inclusion. He added that the constructing of new railway lines to connect the capitals of all states in the Northeast is going on under the capital connectivity project. “The Jiribam-Imphal railway line project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the northeastern region. Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards transformation of the states in the Northeast by executing several new railway line projects and the Jiribam-Imphal connectivity project plays a vital role in the overall scenario,” De said. The piers of the Noney Bridge, which are specially designed, are being constructed using hydraulic augers. In June last year, at least 14 persons were killed after a massive landslide flattened a railway construction camp in the Noney district. The victims were asleep in their camp when virtually a hill came crashing down on the camp, set up for the Jiribam-Imphal railway line project. National Highway 37 connects Jiribam with Imphal. The road distance between the two places is around 220 km and it takes about 10 to 12 hours to reach from one place to the other. Not only the condition of the road is bad, landslides too occur often on the stretch, mostly during the monsoon season. The region records frequent rainfall from April to October. There is also the problem of insurgency. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp