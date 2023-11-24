Home Nation

Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists shot dead in J&K

A soldier was also killed in the gunfight on Thursday, taking the toll of jawans killed in the encounter to five, including two Captains.

Published: 24th November 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists, at Baji Maal area of Rajouri district, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Two terrorists, including a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba hailing from Pakistan who had also trained in Afghanistan, were killed in a fierce gunfight in the forest area of Rajouri in J&K on Thursday, ending a two-day encounter there.

A soldier was also killed in the gunfight on Thursday, taking the toll of jawans killed in the encounter to five, including two Captains. One of the slain terrorists was identified as Qari, who had trained both in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He was active in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch along with his LeT group for the past year,” an Army official said. Qari, he added, is the mastermind of the Dangri and Kandi attacks in Rajouri. On January 1 and 2, militants shot dead seven civilians, including two brothers in Dangri village of Rajouri.

“Qari was an expert in IEDs, operating and hiding in caves, and a trained sniper. He was sent to revive terrorism in the region,” the official said. Meanwhile, a box dropped by a drone was found in Poonch. A Turkey-made pistol with two magazines, 38 live rounds, nine grenades and a battery-operated IED were found in the box.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajouri J&K Lashkar-e-Toiba Poonch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp