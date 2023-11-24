Who’s benefitted from 3 districts created 2 months ahead of elections in MP?

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Three new districts were made out of the existing districts in two months (August-September) in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 assembly elections. With the polls over now and the counting of votes just 10 days away, the question is who might have benefitted electorally from the creation of the three new districts, which house six assembly seats that could be crucial in the event of a neck and neck battle between the BJP and Congress.

While Mauganj (housing Mauganj and Deotalab seats) was created out of the existing eight seats-strong Rewa district, the Maihar district (housing Maihar and Amarpatan seats) was formed out of the adjoining seven seats-strong Satna district.

Besides these two new districts in the Vindhya region, where 24 out of the 30 seats were won by the BJP in 2018 polls, a new district, Pandhurna (housing the Pandhurna and Sausar seats) neighbouring Nagpur (Maharashtra), was created out of the state’s largest district, the seven seats-strong Chhindwara – which since over four decades has been the political pocket-borough of the state Congress chief and the party’s CM face in the 2023 polls, Kamal Nath.

Importantly, inputs from ground zero in the three newly created districts suggest that formation of the new districts was hardly any poll issue for most voters in the six seats in the new districts. If the creation of new Maihar and Mauganj districts failed to become a driving factor for voters in the four seats of the two new districts, then it may not help big politicians in the fray.

