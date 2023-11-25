Bharat to show path of joy to world: Bhagwat

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat has called upon the followers of Hinduism to connect with each other to translate the essence of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ into its letter and spirit at a time when the world faced a variety of challenges.

Speaking on Friday at the World Hindu Congress in Thailand’s capital Bangkok, the RSS chief made an impassioned appeal to Hindus living across the world to strengthen their bonds with the people. He said Hinduism opens up the path of peace and happiness and considers the entire humanity as the soul of the existence of all creatures. Bhagwat’s remarks came at the inaugural session of the World Hindu Congress 2023.

Touching upon various disciplines and ideologies of Sangh and Hinduism, he said the COVID-19 pandemic forced humanity to rethink the ways to achieve peace for the sake of existence. He said only Bharat can show a path of happiness and peace to the world. The Sangh chief asserted that Hindus should start playing a role of promoting the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (entire world one family) by coming together above any kind of perceptional differences for the welfare of the world.

