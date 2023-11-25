Home Nation

ED summons to Congress candidate cancelled by HC

The petition said the ED issued a notice to Jain on November 20 in which there were instructions to appear before the ED’s Jaipur office on Wednesday, November 22. 

Published: 25th November 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In a setback to the Enforcement Directorate, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday cancelled the summons issued to Mevaram Jain, the Congress candidate from Barmer in the Assembly elections. The court said the ED action amid the poll campaign was not “appropriate”.

The court said it was not made clear why his presence at Jaipur (500 km from his constituency) was necessary. Mevaram Jain is a three-time Congress MLA from Barmer and is contesting again. The ED is investigating a sextortion racket linked to money laundering.

Senior advocate Vikas Balia presented the petition on behalf of Jain before the single bench of Justice Farzand Ali. The petition said the ED issued a notice to Jain on November 20 in which there were instructions to appear before the ED’s Jaipur office on Wednesday, November 22. 

The petitioner said the summons should be cancelled since the assembly elections were due on November 25 and hectic campaigning was going on by candidates. Justice Farzand Ali noted that Jain in order to appear before the ED will have to travel 500 km to and from the ED’s Jaipur office. “If the summons is postponed for seven days, it won’t have any impact on the money laundering case,” Jain’s lawyer argued.

The court said that giving notice in these circumstances was not right. It is necessary for Mevaram to remain in his assembly constituency, the court observed. Meanwhile, it is unclear why the summons is sent — whether he is called an accused or as a witness. The court said in both cases, the petitioner has the right to know the allegations against him. If he is summoned to give a statement before the authorities, he has the right to know for what purpose his presence will be necessary so that he can collect the required documents.

Requirement not clear: HC
The high court said it was not made clear why Mevaram Jain’s presence at Jaipur (500 km from his constituency) was necessary. The court said the ED action amid the poll campaign was not “appropriate”. The court also pointed out that it is unclear why the summons is sent — whether he is called as an accused or 
as a witness.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED congress Mevaram Jain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp