ED summons to Congress candidate cancelled by HC

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a setback to the Enforcement Directorate, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday cancelled the summons issued to Mevaram Jain, the Congress candidate from Barmer in the Assembly elections. The court said the ED action amid the poll campaign was not “appropriate”.

The court said it was not made clear why his presence at Jaipur (500 km from his constituency) was necessary. Mevaram Jain is a three-time Congress MLA from Barmer and is contesting again. The ED is investigating a sextortion racket linked to money laundering.

Senior advocate Vikas Balia presented the petition on behalf of Jain before the single bench of Justice Farzand Ali. The petition said the ED issued a notice to Jain on November 20 in which there were instructions to appear before the ED’s Jaipur office on Wednesday, November 22.

The petitioner said the summons should be cancelled since the assembly elections were due on November 25 and hectic campaigning was going on by candidates. Justice Farzand Ali noted that Jain in order to appear before the ED will have to travel 500 km to and from the ED’s Jaipur office. “If the summons is postponed for seven days, it won’t have any impact on the money laundering case,” Jain’s lawyer argued.

The court said that giving notice in these circumstances was not right. It is necessary for Mevaram to remain in his assembly constituency, the court observed. Meanwhile, it is unclear why the summons is sent — whether he is called an accused or as a witness. The court said in both cases, the petitioner has the right to know the allegations against him. If he is summoned to give a statement before the authorities, he has the right to know for what purpose his presence will be necessary so that he can collect the required documents.

Requirement not clear: HC

The high court said it was not made clear why Mevaram Jain’s presence at Jaipur (500 km from his constituency) was necessary. The court said the ED action amid the poll campaign was not “appropriate”. The court also pointed out that it is unclear why the summons is sent — whether he is called as an accused or

as a witness.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: In a setback to the Enforcement Directorate, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday cancelled the summons issued to Mevaram Jain, the Congress candidate from Barmer in the Assembly elections. The court said the ED action amid the poll campaign was not “appropriate”. The court said it was not made clear why his presence at Jaipur (500 km from his constituency) was necessary. Mevaram Jain is a three-time Congress MLA from Barmer and is contesting again. The ED is investigating a sextortion racket linked to money laundering. Senior advocate Vikas Balia presented the petition on behalf of Jain before the single bench of Justice Farzand Ali. The petition said the ED issued a notice to Jain on November 20 in which there were instructions to appear before the ED’s Jaipur office on Wednesday, November 22. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The petitioner said the summons should be cancelled since the assembly elections were due on November 25 and hectic campaigning was going on by candidates. Justice Farzand Ali noted that Jain in order to appear before the ED will have to travel 500 km to and from the ED’s Jaipur office. “If the summons is postponed for seven days, it won’t have any impact on the money laundering case,” Jain’s lawyer argued. The court said that giving notice in these circumstances was not right. It is necessary for Mevaram to remain in his assembly constituency, the court observed. Meanwhile, it is unclear why the summons is sent — whether he is called an accused or as a witness. The court said in both cases, the petitioner has the right to know the allegations against him. If he is summoned to give a statement before the authorities, he has the right to know for what purpose his presence will be necessary so that he can collect the required documents. Requirement not clear: HC The high court said it was not made clear why Mevaram Jain’s presence at Jaipur (500 km from his constituency) was necessary. The court said the ED action amid the poll campaign was not “appropriate”. The court also pointed out that it is unclear why the summons is sent — whether he is called as an accused or as a witness. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp