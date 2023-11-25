Jaipur Diary: Former chief secretary, govt doctor in Rajasthan electoral fray

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Former chief secretary in electoral fray

As Rajasthan votes, the Sojat seat in Pali district will be a special focus where Niranjan Arya will become the first chief secretary of the state to contest an election. Known as CM Ashok Gehlot’s favourite bureaucrat, Arya is trying to make a dent on the Sojat seat which has been a BJP stronghold for 20 years. A 1989-batch IAS officer, Arya was the first chief secretary from the SC community in Rajasthan. His wife Sangeeta Arya had also contested Assembly elections in 2013 on a Congress ticket but lost the election. Interestingly, Sangeeta Arya is the sister-in-law Shobha Chauhan, who is the BJP candidate.

Royals in Rajasthan join battle of ballot

Royalty has always been a major influence in Rajasthan politics even though Vasundhara Raje, from the former Dholpur royal family, is the only royal to become a Chief Minister in the state. But members of many royal families keep trying their luck in elections and this time is no different. While Diya Kumari of Jaipur royal family is contesting from Rajput dominated Vidyadhar Nagar seat of Jaipur, Siddhi Kumari of Bikaner royal family is once again contesting on a BJP ticket. Former Bharatpur Maharaja Vishvendra Singh is once again trying his luck on a Congress ticket.

Govt doctor fights polls in tribal belt

It was a common belief until now that to contest elections, government employees need to leave their jobs or take VRS. In the Rajasthan elections, 43 year-old Dr Deepak Ghoghra is in the fray from Dungarpur assembly seat after getting permission from Rajasthan High Court on a Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) ticket. Ghoghra had filed a petition in the HC to contest the elections. On October 20, the HC ordered the petitioner to be relieved from the post of Medical Officer to contest Assembly elections. It also said that if he loses the election, he will have to join the post of Medical Officer again. Deepak’s father, Velaram Ghoghra lost polls 5 times.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Former chief secretary in electoral fray As Rajasthan votes, the Sojat seat in Pali district will be a special focus where Niranjan Arya will become the first chief secretary of the state to contest an election. Known as CM Ashok Gehlot’s favourite bureaucrat, Arya is trying to make a dent on the Sojat seat which has been a BJP stronghold for 20 years. A 1989-batch IAS officer, Arya was the first chief secretary from the SC community in Rajasthan. His wife Sangeeta Arya had also contested Assembly elections in 2013 on a Congress ticket but lost the election. Interestingly, Sangeeta Arya is the sister-in-law Shobha Chauhan, who is the BJP candidate. Royals in Rajasthan join battle of ballot Royalty has always been a major influence in Rajasthan politics even though Vasundhara Raje, from the former Dholpur royal family, is the only royal to become a Chief Minister in the state. But members of many royal families keep trying their luck in elections and this time is no different. While Diya Kumari of Jaipur royal family is contesting from Rajput dominated Vidyadhar Nagar seat of Jaipur, Siddhi Kumari of Bikaner royal family is once again contesting on a BJP ticket. Former Bharatpur Maharaja Vishvendra Singh is once again trying his luck on a Congress ticket. Govt doctor fights polls in tribal belt It was a common belief until now that to contest elections, government employees need to leave their jobs or take VRS. In the Rajasthan elections, 43 year-old Dr Deepak Ghoghra is in the fray from Dungarpur assembly seat after getting permission from Rajasthan High Court on a Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) ticket. Ghoghra had filed a petition in the HC to contest the elections. On October 20, the HC ordered the petitioner to be relieved from the post of Medical Officer to contest Assembly elections. It also said that if he loses the election, he will have to join the post of Medical Officer again. Deepak’s father, Velaram Ghoghra lost polls 5 times. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rajesh Asnani Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp