Now, CBI goes after Mahua Moitra, begins its initial investigation

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Weeks after the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from Parliament, the CBI registered a preliminary enquiry on the cash-for-query charges against her, sources said. The CBI began its investigations following directions from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, said officials.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal on October 21 with a complaint against Moitra over allegations of accepting bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

In her pushback, Moitra wrote on X, “Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on the website as per Lokpal Act and nor has CBI put out anything official. “Sources” telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope `13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witch hunt.”

The CBI’s enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations merit a full-fledged probe. Under the inquiry, it can question Moitra, examine documents and ask for more information. If enough prima facie material is found during the investigation, the CBI can convert it into an FIR.

On November 8, Dubey claimed the Lokpal had ordered a CBI inquiry against Moitra based on his complaint that she had compromised national security for monetary gains.

He had accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts and favours. Dubey had cited Supreme Court lawyer and Moitra’s estranged partner Jai Anant Dehadrai’s letter which mentioned “irrefutable evidence” of the alleged exchange between Moitra and Hiranandani.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

