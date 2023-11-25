Home Nation

Three Kuki Zo MLAs removed from chairmanship of Manipur Assembly committees

An assembly bulletin said that Mayanglambam Rameshwor was appointed by the Speaker as the chairman of the Committee on Public Undertakings in place of its previous chairman.

Published: 25th November 2023 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

People fleeing Manipur during the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki tribes earlier this year.

By PTI

IMPHAL: Three Manipur legislators, hailing from the Kuki Zo community, were removed from the chairmanship of various committees of the Manipur Assembly, official notifications said.

Mayanglambam is the National People's Party (NPP) MLA from the Kakching assembly constituency.

The post was previously held by LM Khaute, who represents the Churachandpur seat.

A separate bulletin stated that Mao constituency's Naga People's Front (NPF) MLA Losii Dikho was appointed as the chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances.

The post was earlier held by Saitu constituency's Independent MLA Haokholet Kipgen.

Lamlai BJP MLA K Ibomcha was appointed as chairman of the Assembly Library Committee in place of Vungzagin Valte, BJP MLA from Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district.

Valte had suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by a mob during the onset of the ethnic violence in Manipur between Meiteis and Kukis.

The bulletins concerning the appointments were issued on Wednesday.

However, the notifications did not cite any reason for replacements, but as per Rule 198 (2) of the Assembly, "if the chairman is for any reason unable to act, the Speaker may appoint another chairman in his place".

TAGS
Manipur Assembly committees Kuki Zo

