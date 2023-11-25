TRS becoming BRS; UPA taking name of 'INDIA' does not change their corruption: PM Modi

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Telangana will vote for “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas” government in the ensuing elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that there was no space in Telangana for “Sultan Shahi Congress” or the “Nizam Shahi BRS”.

Recalling that the TRS changed its name to BRS, and the Congress formed the INDIA bloc, Modi questioned if the change of name would change their history of corruption, misgovernance and vote bank politics.

Addressing election meetings at Kamareddy — from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy are testing their luck — and Maheshwaram, he alleged that the Congress and the BRS were two sides of the same coin.

In Kamareddy, Modi asked voters to reject both KCR and Revanth and said that the BRS supremo was contesting from two constituencies as he was afraid of losing in the first one.

“People suffered during the nine years of misgovernance of the BRS. Now, they are preparing to get freedom from the betrayal of BRS as well as Congress. Congress and BRS don’t believe in the politics of development and never speak about it; they confine themselves to abusing me,” he said.

“KCR starts an irrigation project and it eventually turns out to be an irrigation scam. KCR started the Dalit Bandhu scheme and it has become BRS MLA Bandhu scheme,” Modi alleged, criticising the chief minister for not honouring his own “Dalit CM” promise.

Slamming the Congress and BRS, Modi said that these parties were only concerned about their kith and kin while BJP is the only party that thinks about the future of everyone.

“Telangana has got a government which treats youth as its enemy. On top of betraying the youth who were preparing for TSPSC, BRS has largely ignored the education sector and has been playing with the future of youth,” he said. He claimed that the BRS government was not in a position to give salaries to employees and pensions to retired employees, and doubted how it could work for the upliftment of the poor.

The prime minister assured to procure an additional 30 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice through FCI in the next procurement season, noting that it would help the farmers in the state.

Speaking at Maheshwaram, Modi said that the voters rejected the BRS in the previous election and voted for the Congress, but the MLA elected on the grand old party ticket joined the BRS and became a minister in the KCR cabinet.

Stating that the friendship of the Congress and BRS was 40 years old, Modi said that KCR reminded the crowd that he started his political journey in the Congress, became a Union minister in the Congress-led government, met Congress leaders after the formation of Telangana, supported Congress during the recent no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, and also backed candidates for the posts of President and Vice President put up by the Congress.

