BSF Punjab Frontier intercepts Pakistani drone, pistol and 5.240 kg heroin recovered

Earlier, in a record achievement, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 69 Pakistani drones that entered Indian territory in the last 10 months of this year.

BSF Punjab Frontier's troops recovered a Pistol, 2 Magazines, 20 live rounds and 5.240kg of heroin from Chak Allah Baksh Village (Photo | Twitter)

AMRITSAR: Border Security Force Punjab Frontier and India's first line of defence intercepted a Pakistani drone and recovered a pistol and 5.240kg of heroin from Pakistan at Village Chak Allah Baksh, District Amritsar.

"In the early morning hours of November 26, a Pakistani drone violated Indian airspace, which was intercepted by BSF troops with firing. During the search operation, BSF Punjab Frontier's troops recovered a Pistol, 2 Magazines, 20 live rounds and 5.240kg of heroin from Village- Chak Allah Baksh, District - Amritsar. Yet another smuggling attempt by Pakistani smugglers to push narcotics and weapons was foiled by BSF," posted Punjab BSF on X.

