Five killed in collision between car and truck in Maharashtra

By PTI

NASHIK: At least five persons were killed on Sunday when the car they were travelling in collided with a container truck on Manmad-Yeola road in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said.

All the deceased were residents of Nashik city.

According to police, heavy rain and darkness hindered rescue operations at the spot of the accident at Ankaibari shivar in Nandgaon taluka, about 100 km from Nashik city.

"A Swift D'zire car on its way to Yeola collided head-on with a container truck headed to Manmad on Manmad-Yeola Road in the evening, killing five occupants of the car," police said.

The deceased are identified as Lalit Sonawane, Rohit Dhanvate, Aditya Dhanvate, Ganesh Sonawane and Pratik Naik, all residents of the new Pandit Colony in Nashik city.

The driver of the truck has been taken into custody and an FIR is being registered.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NASHIK: At least five persons were killed on Sunday when the car they were travelling in collided with a container truck on Manmad-Yeola road in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said. All the deceased were residents of Nashik city. According to police, heavy rain and darkness hindered rescue operations at the spot of the accident at Ankaibari shivar in Nandgaon taluka, about 100 km from Nashik city.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "A Swift D'zire car on its way to Yeola collided head-on with a container truck headed to Manmad on Manmad-Yeola Road in the evening, killing five occupants of the car," police said. The deceased are identified as Lalit Sonawane, Rohit Dhanvate, Aditya Dhanvate, Ganesh Sonawane and Pratik Naik, all residents of the new Pandit Colony in Nashik city. The driver of the truck has been taken into custody and an FIR is being registered. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp