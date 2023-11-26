Man shoots himself dead after killing wife, father-in-law in UP's Hamirpur

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: Minutes after allegedly killing his wife and father-in-law, an e-rickshaw driver shot himself dead at his house in the Rath area here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The e-rickshaw driver Omprakash (41) allegedly bludgeoned his wife Anusuiya (39) to death with bricks over an argument, Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Saroj.

He also allegedly attacked his father-in-law Nand Kishore (55) and killed him when he came to save his daughter.

Omprakash also tried to kill his 10-year-old son but his two elder daughters aged 17 years and 12 years intervened and save their brother, Saroj said.

Soon after killing the father-daughter duo, the accused allegedly shot himself dead with a country-made pistol, the SHO said.

Ratanlal, who came to intervene during the incident, also got injured, the police said.

