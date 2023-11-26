PM Modi to visit Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Dubai this week to attend the World Climate Action Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.

It said Modi is visiting Dubai from November 30 to December 1 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The COP-28 is being held in Dubai from November 28 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will also have bilateral meetings with other leaders.

PM Modi had attended the COP 26 in person in Glasgow and had announced the five specific targets, titled "Panchamrit”, as India’s unprecedented contribution to climate action. Prime Minister had also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on that occasion.

“Climate change has been an important priority area of India’s G20 Presidency, and significant new steps have been captured in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and other outcomes during our Presidency. COP-28 will provide an opportunity to take forward these successes,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges the world is facing today. Global temperatures have broken new records in the past few months- turning this into the hottest year and close to the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels that countries have agreed upon.

Greenhouse gas emissions continue to be on the ascendant which is a major cause of concern.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Dubai this week to attend the World Climate Action Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday. It said Modi is visiting Dubai from November 30 to December 1 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi. The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The COP-28 is being held in Dubai from November 28 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE. On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will also have bilateral meetings with other leaders. PM Modi had attended the COP 26 in person in Glasgow and had announced the five specific targets, titled "Panchamrit”, as India’s unprecedented contribution to climate action. Prime Minister had also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on that occasion. “Climate change has been an important priority area of India’s G20 Presidency, and significant new steps have been captured in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and other outcomes during our Presidency. COP-28 will provide an opportunity to take forward these successes,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Climate change is one of the biggest challenges the world is facing today. Global temperatures have broken new records in the past few months- turning this into the hottest year and close to the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels that countries have agreed upon. Greenhouse gas emissions continue to be on the ascendant which is a major cause of concern. (With inputs from PTI) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp