Adani Group denies link with Uttarakhand tunnel construction firm

In a statement, an Adani group spokesperson said the conglomerate does not own or hold any share in the company involved in the construction of the tunnel.

A rescue worker stands near an entrance of the Silkyara under-construction road tunnel, during the final phase of a rescue operation on November 23, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Billionaire Gautam Adani's group on Monday said it has no direct or indirect involvement in the construction of Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, where 41 construction workers have been trapped for 16 days. 

"We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel's construction," it said.

The Navayuga Engineering Company Limited is overseeing the tunnel’s construction work. Adani Group said it does not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel's construction.

The construction workers have been trapped 260 meters inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel since November 12 when a part of the under-construction tunnel collapsed following a landslide.

The Silkyara tunnel, which is part of the Char Dham all-weather accessibility project, is being built by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

Strongly condemning any "nefarious attempts" to link its name to the collapse, the Adani group said, "At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families".

