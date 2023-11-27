Indian envoy to US heckled by Khalistani supporters in New York gurudwara

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was heckled at the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Long Island in New York by Khalistani supporters. However, these Khalistani supporters were overpowered and moved out of the gurudwara by other Sikh community members who were present there.

The Khalistani supporters were seen and heard shouting slogans alleging that the Ambassador belonged to a country that was responsible for the death of slain Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and were now threatening to kill founder of Sikhs for Justice (banned in India) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The hecklers were sidelined and the Ambassador moved inside the premises of the gurudwara with the support of others.

There was no official response to the incident by India and the Ambassador also chose to refrain from referring to it.

"Privileged to join the local sangat, including from Afghanistan, at Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island in celebrating Gurupurab. Listened to kirtan, spoke about Guru Nanak’s everlasting message of togetherness, unity and equality. I partook langar and sought blessings for all," said Ambassador Sandhu.

Today was Gurupurab, the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

There has been a spurt in instances involving Khalistani supporters in the US, Canada, UK and Australia in the past one year.

It may be recalled that the Consulate General of India in San Francisco was attacked on March 19 and an attempt was made to set it on fire. Again on July 2, another bid was made to set the consulate building on fire.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last week conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across Punjab and Haryana in connection with the probe into the attacks made on the Consulate General of India in San Francisco.

