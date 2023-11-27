Manipur tribal body suspends highway blockade

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Kuki-Zo tribal organisation Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) on Monday temporarily suspended its indefinite “economic blockade” enforced on two national highways.

National Highway 2 and 37 enter Manipur from Nagaland and Assam respectively. They are the state’s lifelines.

The CoTU had imposed the blockade on November 15 in protest against the “indifferent attitude of the concerned authority in dispensing law and order in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas”.

The Kangpokpi district-based organisation said the decision to temporarily suspend the blockade was made considering the plight of fellow tribals.

“The Committee had announced an economic blockade for the selective execution of law & order in Kuki-Zo areas. However, after a considerable deliberation on the issue, the Committee, taking into understanding the hardship faced by the fellow tribals in the area, has decided to temporarily suspend the economic blockade,” the tribal body said in a statement.

It added: “In accordance with the necessity that may arise out of the current dynamics, it (CoTU) will review the current suspension and enforce (the blockade), if required”.

The CoTU appreciated people for their support during the blockade.

The ethnic violence in the state, which broke out on May 3 after a tribal solidarity march, killed nearly 200 people and displaced over 60,000 others.

Peace talks with insurgent group

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government initiated a peace process with an Imphal Valley-based insurgent group avowedly catering to the aspirations of Meitei community.

There are at least six such active groups and reports suggested that the government has been holding talks with a faction of outlawed United National Liberation Front.

“The talks are at an advanced stage,” Singh told journalists.

Unlike some armed groups claiming to fight for the rights of the Nagas and Kukis, the Meitei outfits have been known to stay away from the talks table.



