Ministry of Home Affairs invites Ladakh parties for talks in Delhi

“We welcome the invitation for talks and are ready for dialogue with an open heart and mind,” activist Sajjad Kargili said.

Published: 27th November 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Ending months-long deadlock, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has invited the Ladakh parties — Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), amalgams of political parties, traders, religious and civil society groups of Leh and Kargil district of Ladakh, for talks in New Delhi on December 4.

According to Social-political activist and KDA member Sajjad Kargili, the MHA has invited the LAB and KDA for talks on December 4 with Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai, who heads the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh.

“We welcome the invitation for talks and are ready for dialogue with an open heart and mind,” he said.

Sajjad said on December 4, people of Ladakh will reiterate their 4-point agenda. The LAB and KDA have joined hands to jointly demand grant of full statehood, 6th Schedule status, two Lok Sabha seats, and jobs to locals in Ladakh UT. 

