Home Nation

Naxalites torch 14 vehicles, machines engaged in construction works in Dantewada

While 13 vehicles and machines, belonging to a private construction firm, were engaged in road construction between Dantewada and Bacheli, a water tanker was engaged in railway works.

Published: 27th November 2023 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Dantewada: Wreckage of vehicles and machines

Wreckage of vehicles and machines, that were engaged in construction works, after Naxalites set them on fire, in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, on Nov. 27, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

DANTEWADA: Suspected Naxalites set afire at least 14 vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, police said.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, which took place at around 1.

30 am at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, a senior police official said.

As per eyewitnesses, 40 to 50 unidentified people, clad as civilians and a few of them armed, reached the spot and set ablaze 14 vehicles and machines, including trucks, poclain and earth moving machines, parked there, he said.

While 13 vehicles and machines, belonging to a private construction firm, were engaged in road construction between Dantewada and Bacheli, a water tanker was engaged in railway works, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team led by Bhansi station house officer went to the spot, he said.

"Prima facie it seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites and search operation is underway in the area to trace the culprits," the official said.

Naxalites have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in the Bastar division, which consists of seven districts in Dantewada, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, vehicles and machines used in the work.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dantewada Naxals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp