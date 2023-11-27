Srinagar Diary: Power crisis hits valley

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Severe power crisis hits the Valley

With the onset of winter, the Kashmir Valley is facing severe power crisis. The crisis has added to the winter woes of the people. The Power Development Department (PDD) in its electricity curtailment schedule had announced 4.5 hours daily power cuts in metered areas. However, these areas are witnessing more than eight hours of power cuts. The non metered areas are facing 10-12 hours power cuts in a day. Rural areas of Kashmir are badly affected by the power shortage. With no electricity, people are taking to traditional bukharis and kangris (firepots) to keep themselves warm in the winter.

PM’s life size cut-out an instant hit

Signalling the changing times, the recently installed life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at historic Ghanta Ghar in city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar, which in past used to be hub of separatist politics, has become a new attraction for tourists and locals. PM Modi’s life-size cut was installed at newly refurbished Ghanta Ghar in city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar about a fortnight back. It has been placed next to a hoarding, which depicts a young female doctor attending to an elderly man with the hashtag “Buzargoon Ka Samaan (respect the elders)”.

Gulmarg Gondola big hit with tourists

The Gulmarg Gondola ride in the world ski resort of north Kashmir has become a big hit with the tourists visiting the place. Over nine lakh tourists have enjoyed the Gondola ride at Gulmarg this year and the figure is expected to cross over one million mark by the end of this year. The Gulmarg Gondola has emerged as the flagship attraction of Kashmir tourism. It is possibly India’s most popular ropeway, and at a height of 14,000 ft, it is Asia’s highest operating cable car. The Gulmarg Cable Car comprises two phases; one from Gulmarg resort to Kongdori valley and the second from Kongdori to Apharwath Peak. The ropeway has 108 cabins and 18 towers.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Severe power crisis hits the Valley With the onset of winter, the Kashmir Valley is facing severe power crisis. The crisis has added to the winter woes of the people. The Power Development Department (PDD) in its electricity curtailment schedule had announced 4.5 hours daily power cuts in metered areas. However, these areas are witnessing more than eight hours of power cuts. The non metered areas are facing 10-12 hours power cuts in a day. Rural areas of Kashmir are badly affected by the power shortage. With no electricity, people are taking to traditional bukharis and kangris (firepots) to keep themselves warm in the winter. PM’s life size cut-out an instant hit Signalling the changing times, the recently installed life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at historic Ghanta Ghar in city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar, which in past used to be hub of separatist politics, has become a new attraction for tourists and locals. PM Modi’s life-size cut was installed at newly refurbished Ghanta Ghar in city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar about a fortnight back. It has been placed next to a hoarding, which depicts a young female doctor attending to an elderly man with the hashtag “Buzargoon Ka Samaan (respect the elders)”. Gulmarg Gondola big hit with tourists The Gulmarg Gondola ride in the world ski resort of north Kashmir has become a big hit with the tourists visiting the place. Over nine lakh tourists have enjoyed the Gondola ride at Gulmarg this year and the figure is expected to cross over one million mark by the end of this year. The Gulmarg Gondola has emerged as the flagship attraction of Kashmir tourism. It is possibly India’s most popular ropeway, and at a height of 14,000 ft, it is Asia’s highest operating cable car. The Gulmarg Cable Car comprises two phases; one from Gulmarg resort to Kongdori valley and the second from Kongdori to Apharwath Peak. The ropeway has 108 cabins and 18 towers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fayaz wani Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp