UP: Man arrested for thrashing 14-year-old Dalit boy

A cross FIR has also been filed by accused Aditya Singh's father Ashok Singh who alleged that boy and his accomplice were involved in eve-teasing his daughter when she was returning from school.

By PTI

JAUNPUR: A man accused of thrashing a 14-year-old Dalit boy and forcing him to drink urine in a village here was arrested on Monday, police said.

Police have said allegations of forcing the boy Agnivesh to drink urine have been found to be untrue in preliminary investigation.

Sujanganj SHO Rohit Kumar Mishra said police have arrested Aditya Singh after registering an FIR against four persons, two of whom are yet to be identified.

Agnivesh's father Brijesh Gautam filed a complaint on Friday and police registered the FIR on Saturday.

The accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections of the SC/ST Act, the SHO said.

On Sunday, Mishra said the allegation that Agnivesh was forced to drink urine was found to be untrue.

A cross FIR has also been filed by accused Aditya Singh's father Ashok Singh who alleged that Agnivesh and his accomplice were involved in eve-teasing his daughter when she was returning from school.

An FIR has been filed against the boy and his friend, a minor, on the basis of that complaint.

