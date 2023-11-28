Colonial laws harsh, exploitative: Vice-President Dhankar

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Monday that India is currently in the process of reviewing outdated legislations.He emphasised that the legacy of colonial-era laws has placed a significant burden on vulnerable sections in the countries of the Global South.

While addressing the inaugural regional conference on ‘Ensuring Access to Quality Legal Aid for the Vulnerable: Challenges and Opportunities in the Global South’, Dhankhar urged other nations in the Global South to follow India’s lead in reassessing age-old laws.

Characterising colonial laws as exceptionally harsh, oppressive and exploitative for local populations, the Vice-President stated, “As the Global South embarks on its journey towards a brighter future, it is imperative to shed the shackles of its colonial past and strive together to reverse the historical wrongs that have perpetuated injustice and inequality. This is a common threat.”

(From left) Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at a conference organised

at Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday

He emphasised that this initiative would bring about a sea change in the outlook and completely eliminate exploitative provisions. “The countries of the Global South would do well to closely study the actions India has taken in these areas and apply them to their countries after suitably customising,” Dhankar suggested.

Observing that the deprivation of access to the justice system and the denial of legal aid present existential challenges to vulnerable sections, the Vice President stressed the need to neutralise these challenges through affirmative policies and initiatives aimed at securing justice for all. “Let’s strive for a world where justice is a fundamental right, accessible to all, regardless of background, circumstances, or location,” he asserted.

Commending the Chief Justice of India for a series of affirmative and innovative people-centric steps to ensure access to justice for vulnerable sections, the Vice-President called for a reimagination of legal aid, harnessing technology, empowering communities, and bridging the gap between legal services and those in need.“Undoubtedly, access to legal aid and the justice system is quintessential to nurturing and blossoming fundamental human values and fostering equitable societies,” he underlined.

Praising National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) as a beacon of inclusive and affordable legal aid for India’s marginalised communities, the Vice President expressed that NALSA’s model of justice delivery is worth emulation by nations in the Global South.

