Lucknow Diary: To check absenteeism, docs under scanner at govt health centres 

In a move to check absenteeism among doctors at the primary and community health centres, UP government is contemplating starting their attendance through geo-fencing.

Published: 28th November 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

In a move to check absenteeism among doctors at the primary and community health centres, UP government is contemplating starting their attendance through geo-fencing. This is one step ahead of the online attendance system and would register attendance only when a person is present at the place of their posting. This will ensure their entry and exit and fixed hours. Chief secretary DS Mishra gave several such instructions to increase efficiency at these health centres. He also asked the officials to make surprise inspections of tehsils and blocks to see that no middleman or tout worked there.

Cops take state-wide action on loudspeakers
Uttar Pradesh police have started a state-wide action on loudspeakers at temples and mosques across several districts after sound systems with high-decibel range were installed at various religious places. During the past four days, over 3,200 loudspeakers have been removed from religious places of different faiths while the volume of over 7,250 has been lowered. According to a senior police official, the action that started on November 23 has gone on peacefully. It will continue till December 22. This is being done on the orders of the court and the government, he added.

New innovation in dental technology
In a major feat, doctors at the King George’s Medical University have received a patent for their innovative dental technology which eliminates the requirement for an assistant during surgery and safeguards the patient’s eyes from aerosols produced during dental procedures. In dental procedures, the retraction of the cheek — which is needed to make space — and suction of saliva cannot be done by the doctor alone and requires an assistant. This would solve this issue and do away with the need of an assistant. “The tool is held by the elasticity of cheek and lip,” said Prof Saumyendra V Singh, senior faculty, department of prosthodontics.

Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

