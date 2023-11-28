Home Nation

PDP chief Mehbooba slams arrest of students in J-K for celebrating India's loss in WC final

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also requested the union territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the issue.

Published: 28th November 2023

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday termed as "shocking" and "disconcerting" the arrest of seven university students for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final.

"Disconcerting & shocking that cheering for a winning team too has been criminalised in Kashmir. Normalising slapping of draconian laws like UAPA on journalists, activists & now students reveals the ruthless mindset of the establishment towards youngsters in J&K. Hearts & minds of people through barrel of a gun (sic)," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The arrested youths are studying at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir.

The students were arrested after police launched an investigation into a complaint by a non-local student who alleged his college mates had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans after India lost the final match and the cup to Australia.

