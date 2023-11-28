People will vote for development: I&B Minister Thakur

Parvez Sultan By

Exuding confidence in BJP’s victory in the assembly elections in five states, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has said unfulfilled promises and alleged scams would result in the fall of Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In a conversation with Parvez Sultan on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 (in Goa), Thakur also speaks about the possible benefits of the incentives to foreign filmmakers and the rising popularity of the event.

Excerpts:

The assembly polls in five states have entered the final phase. Your assessment of the BJP’s performance?

Our party has carried out a magnificent campaign in all states against corruption and fake promises made by the respective governments. There was a huge resentment against false assurances in Chhattisgarh. Ill governance in the state led to negativity. This was not visible before 4-6 months. A narrative was set suggesting that everything was fine. But voters vented their anger in the elections. Be it Mahadev app, liquor, mining or cereal scam, their effect was visible on the ground. Due to exam paper leaks and bogus promises, there was no credibility (of the government in Rajasthan). No promise was fulfilled.

Because of administrative failure and infighting in Congress, Rajasthan is number one in corruption, atrocities, scams, and crime against women. The installation of the BJP government in the state is guaranteed.

In MP, several schemes were very popular, for instance, the Ladli Behna Yojana. Major changes took place in basic infrastructure. Irrigated land has increased from seven lakh hectares (Ha) to 47 lakh Ha. The BJP has been in power for the last 20 years except 18 months in between. This in itself is a challenge. However, there have been many achievements under the BJP rule.

In Telangana, the BJP’s popularity graph climbed six months ago.

I strongly believe that the party will do magnificently as it did in the Greater Hyderabad municipal elections.

Will these elections have an impact on Lok Sabha polls next year?

In previous (2018) elections in these states, the BJP didn’t do well but we won the Lok

Sabha polls. Every election is fought on different issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the world. People want to see him as a PM to ensure that our nation excels. They will vote for Modi in the general election for sure.

Under his leadership and guidance, India successfully hosted the G20 summit, witnessed the success of Chandrayaan Mission and won the highest number of medals in Asian and other games. India is now the fifth-largest economy in the world. The citizens want ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) and therefore, they have already decided to vote for PM Modi again.

Will the INDIA bloc help the Opposition in Lok Sabha polls?

This alliance doesn’t make a difference. But tell me whether an alliance exists. Each of them is singing a different tune. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is speaking his own language. Because of vote bank politics, how can one stoop so low and insult women like that? Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi didn’t utter a word.

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee doesn’t allow them (Congress leaders) to enter the state. Akhilesh Yadav (of the Samajwadi Party) has also shut doors for Congress leadership. This is the state of the INDIA four months ahead of the elections. Once the election process starts, the coalition will collapse.

Incentives for foreign film production were introduced last year. However, these have been increased from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 30 crore…

If we want filmmakers to come to India, then there should be a level-playing field; we will have to give lucrative offers. Given the competition at the international level, it was required. Incentives should be at par with other countries or better. The provision of an additional five percent for ‘Significant Indian Content’ (SIC) will help in showcasing Indian culture and stories. The incentive scheme will help in promoting India as a hub of film production and post-production jobs.

How will a film/production be selected for additional incentives?

We will frame rules. If the Indian content gets centre stage; India, its culture and locations are part of the story, we will grant an additional five percent. This will become a great attraction for international filmmakers to come to India.

Award for best OTT series has been introduced this year at IFFI. Is OTT a threat to cinemas?

Recently released films such as Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan did a record business. Earlier too, there were KGF, RRR and Pushpa. Both genres have options. Everything on streaming platforms is not a hit. Sometimes things don’t click on OTT. If the content is good, it works. Viewers clearly know what to watch and where to watch. Following the intervention of technology, disruption is bound to happen. The pressure is now on producers to produce good content.

But voters vented their anger in the elections. Be it Mahadev app, liquor, mining or cereal scam, their effect was visible on the ground. Due to exam paper leaks and bogus promises, there was no credibility (of the government in Rajasthan). No promise was fulfilled. Because of administrative failure and infighting in Congress, Rajasthan is number one in corruption, atrocities, scams, and crime against women. The installation of the BJP government in the state is guaranteed. In MP, several schemes were very popular, for instance, the Ladli Behna Yojana. Major changes took place in basic infrastructure. Irrigated land has increased from seven lakh hectares (Ha) to 47 lakh Ha. The BJP has been in power for the last 20 years except 18 months in between. This in itself is a challenge. However, there have been many achievements under the BJP rule. In Telangana, the BJP's popularity graph climbed six months ago. 