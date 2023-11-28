Home Nation

Punjab farmers demand legal status for MSP

“Leaders from the SKM will meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday and submit a memorandum,”  farm leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said.

Published: 28th November 2023

By Harpreet Bajwa
CHANDIGARH: Hundreds of farmers from various parts of Punjab, under the banner of famers’ union–Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)– have gathered at the Mohali-Chandigarh border while from Haryana at Panchkula for holding a three-day protest over “non-fulfillment” of promises made by the Centre during the anti-farm laws stir.

“Leaders from the SKM will meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday and submit a memorandum,”  farm leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said. The farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against agitators during the 2020-21 stir and violators of paddy straw burning besides compensation and job for a family member of those who died during the farm law protest, extension of MSP to other crops, loan waiver and Rs 10,000 pension for farmers aged 60 and above.

Free electricity and withdrawal of Electricity Bill 2022 and action against Minister Ajay Misra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case are among their other demands.

