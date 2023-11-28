Shah to sound poll bugle from TMC turf in Kolkata

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to sound poll bugle in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he will be addressing Wednesday­­­­­’s rally at Trinamool Congress’s signature venue in front of the Victoria House in Esplanade.

The saffron camp’s Bengal chapter took the event as a show of strength as it will be the first political party which has been allowed by the Calcutta High Court to hold a rally at the venue where the TMC organises its annual Martyrs’ Day event on July 21, which has turned to be a mega event as lakhs of supporters of the ruling party from across the state choke the central part of the state capital every year.

­“We are expecting a roadmap from Shah before the Lok Sabha polls. During his last visit to the state, he set a target of 35 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 before us. The rally and presence of Shah will definitely boost up our party activists before the crucial general elections,­­­­’’ said a senior BJP leader.

Sources in the saffron camp said bringing supporters to the rally venue would be a challenge as it would be compared to Mamata Banerjee’s annual event. “Our district level leaders have been asked to bring at least 10,000 supporters from each of 40 organisational districts. We expect a massive turn out of 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh supporters,’’ said the leader.

Insiders in the BJP said unlike the ruling TMC, they will face difficulty to accommodate the supporters. “The TMC has the advantage of using the state’s facilities like stadiums and grounds for making lodging arrangements which we do not have. We have rented guest houses and other accommodations of our party supporters and sympathisers. We will surprise the ruling TMC by bringing a massive number of supporters,’’ said another BJP leader.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to sound poll bugle in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he will be addressing Wednesday­­­­­’s rally at Trinamool Congress’s signature venue in front of the Victoria House in Esplanade. The saffron camp’s Bengal chapter took the event as a show of strength as it will be the first political party which has been allowed by the Calcutta High Court to hold a rally at the venue where the TMC organises its annual Martyrs’ Day event on July 21, which has turned to be a mega event as lakhs of supporters of the ruling party from across the state choke the central part of the state capital every year. ­“We are expecting a roadmap from Shah before the Lok Sabha polls. During his last visit to the state, he set a target of 35 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 before us. The rally and presence of Shah will definitely boost up our party activists before the crucial general elections,­­­­’’ said a senior BJP leader.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources in the saffron camp said bringing supporters to the rally venue would be a challenge as it would be compared to Mamata Banerjee’s annual event. “Our district level leaders have been asked to bring at least 10,000 supporters from each of 40 organisational districts. We expect a massive turn out of 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh supporters,’’ said the leader. Insiders in the BJP said unlike the ruling TMC, they will face difficulty to accommodate the supporters. “The TMC has the advantage of using the state’s facilities like stadiums and grounds for making lodging arrangements which we do not have. We have rented guest houses and other accommodations of our party supporters and sympathisers. We will surprise the ruling TMC by bringing a massive number of supporters,’’ said another BJP leader. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp