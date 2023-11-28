Home Nation

Six-year-old girl charred to death, four seriously injured in major fire in Jharkhand

The incident took place in a busy market area on Malviya Marg where people had lit 'diyas' (earthen lamps) on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Monday evening.

Published: 28th November 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Blaze

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HAZARIBAG: A six-year-old girl was charred to death and four others suffered grievous burn injuries in a major fire that broke out in Jharkhand's Hazaribag town, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a busy market area on Malviya Marg where people had lit 'diyas' (earthen lamps) on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Monday evening.

The fire broke out in a private residence in the market area and quickly spread to adjoining buildings, Hazaribag district Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chouthe said, adding the blaze was doused after five hours of firefight that continued well past midnight.

A six-year-old girl, identified as Annu, was killed and four others were seriously injured, he said.

The officer said the injured persons are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.

The entire area was cordoned off during firefighting operations, he said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain what triggered the blaze.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand fire incident Kartik Purnima Hazaribag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp