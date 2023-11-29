After tunnel collapse incident, Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for balance between ecology and economy

By PTI

UTTARKASHI: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday called for striking a balance between ecology and economy, saying his government had decided to review all such projects after the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel.

In an interview with PTI, he said his Diwali came on Tuesday with the successful evacuation of 41 workers trapped inside for almost 17 days.

"My Diwali, Igas or Dev Deepavali came yesterday when they were evacuated," the CM said, referring also to other festivals celebrated in the state. The workers were like family, he said.

"After all they work for us. for the country." "I have faced several challenges during my tenure as chief minister but this one was the toughest," he said.

He said the prime minister's daily monitoring and support by providing the big machinery for the rescue gave him great strength. He praised the trapped workers for showing exemplary patience.

Assurance from them that they were alright and prepared to wait while the rescue agencies did their job also strengthened his resolve to have them evacuated safely. Dhami reiterated that the state government has decided to review all tunnel projects.

"There are several such projects underway in the state. We have decided to have them reviewed. We need development but there should be a balance between ecology and economy," the chief minister said.

Recently, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also said the government will do a safety audit of all under-construction tunnels.

